Cake Artist From Pune Holds Two World Records For Her Icing Structure

Prachi Dhabal Deb, a cake artist belongs to Pune, has received two titles for her icing structures in the World Book of Records in London.



Prachi has set a new world record for the first time by building the world's largest icing structure. According to the World Book of Records, the vegan edible royal icing structure weighed 100 kg and was influenced by Indian and European architecture. She took home her second title for the most vegan royal icing constructions.



Prachi expressed her joy over the news on Instagram, saying she was overwhelmed to have won not just one, but two world record titles. She proceeded forward to describe the dimensions of the largest royal icing structure in her caption as it has 6.4 feet long, 4.6 feet tall, and 3.5 feet wide.

Her handiwork is clean and accurate, and she has an excellent eye for detail. She is noted for precisely piping a large number of Egg free, Vegan Royal Icing Structures by hand. Prachi draws inspiration for her creations from various artistic influences from throughout the world. Her skillful application of tiny yet evenly spaced strings of royal icing extension work is the pinnacle of perfection.

Royal-icing is a difficult and brittle media to work with, according to the World Book of Records. Though renowned, having been employed to decorate cakes for the British royal family, this delicate technique needs a great deal of patience and talent, and commercial success is restricted around the world.

Meanwhile, 3.9-foot-tall Indian European architecture, 3.7-foot-tall structure inspired by European architecture, 3.8-foot-tall Victorian architecture, and 3.6-foot-tall Indian Mughal architecture are just a few of her designs.