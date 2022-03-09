Camille Herron Holds New Guinness World Record The Fastest 100 Miles Ultra Distance

Camille Herron, 40 years old, sprinted into the Guinness World record on February 18, 2022, just in time for International Women's Day. The female dynamo laced up her sneakers and set out to beat her own record for the quickest 100 mile ultra distance at the USA Track and Field 100-mile Championships in Henderson, Nevada (women).



Herron, an ultramarathon runner from the United States, is one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

However she was n't always convinced that running was her destiny. Herron claims that it wasn't until she was in my mid-30s that she realised I had a knack for ultrarunning.

She was 30 minutes ahead of the first male athlete and silver medallist, Arlen Glick, with a time of 12:41:11. Herron also broke her own 100-mile speed record, which she achieved in 2017, by less than a minute and a half.

It wasn't simple for her to beat her previous 100-mile ultramarathon time. Herron, in reality, patiently prepared for the historic race and set a new record over a four-year period.

The glittering Las Vegas sun bathed the totally exposed track on the day of the historic event, making it far more difficult for the exhausted ultrarunner to beat her own time.

Herron's main interests were dancing and basketball, where she was the team's point guard and did the most of the running. She practised track over the offseason and quickly discovered that she had a natural ability to sprint fast.

Lynette Woodard, the first female Harlem Globetrotter, Paula Radcliffe, Patti Dillon, Deena Kastor, Ann Trason, and Keira D'Amato were among the female athletes who influenced Herron as she grew up. Her mother, on the other hand, is her first athletic motivation.

She swam, golfed, and bowled like a pro. Before Title IX, she participated in athletics in the 1950s and 1960s. She didn't get the chance to participate in collegiate athletics or anything else. She was most likely the source of my endurance and 'quiet tenacity.

She ran marathons for ten years before switching to ultramarathons, qualifying for the US Olympic Marathon Trials three times and competing in the 2011 US Pan American Team Marathon.

The world-famous runner had reached the point where she was running so many marathons that she was considering taking on ultramarathons. She began running ultramarathons in 2015, and at the age of 33, she shattered the record set by the famous Ann Trason in her first 100K run.

As per the Marathon Handbook, an ultramarathon is any footrace that is longer than the regular marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres. Ultramarathon races typically start at 50 kilometres and can go up to 3,100 kilometres.

Herron has trained herself to stay focused and maintain her eye on the objective despite the scary distances.

Herron runs between 12 and 13 times per week to prepare for ultramarathons, covering a total distance of 100 to 130 miles. She also does one to two speed workouts per week and a long run of 18 to 22 miles once or twice a month.

Herron claims she has continued to train like a marathoner in order to retain her stamina. She doesn't run back-to-back or for long periods of time, but she does a lot of speedwork and strives to be fit, fast, and strong. Herron's husband Conor helps her get the most out of her exercise days by coaching her and making sure she recovers properly.