Cosplayer From Italy Achieved Guinness World Record For Building Giant Mechanical Wings

A unique cosplayer, Arianna Palumbo fromItalybetter known as Demon Cosplay has took her initial steps into the cosplay industry in 2019, and since then she has dedicated herself fully to a very unique project: a magnificent set of wings. The prop broke the Guinness world record for the largest mechanical wings on a cosplay outfit, measuring a total of 6.22 m.

Arianna's record was set duringthe end of January 2022, and her masterpiece was showcased on the Milan set of Lo Show Dei Record in April, solidifying her position as a cosplayer success.

Cosplay is a practice that is frequently despised. Purchasing supplies and accessories requires effort, money, and time. Sure, it's fun, but it's also about devoting hours to a costume, coming up with inventive ways to construct props, and, at the end of it all, posing for photos. It's about being proud of your work.

Cosplay frequently has little to do with comfort. After spending many hours in high heels and carrying the enormous wings on her back, Arianna met us backstage with a big smile on her face despite freezing in the chilly Milan winter.

Your breath will catch when you see Arianna's hand-sewn clothing, neatly coiffed wig, and majestic white wings elegantly spreading in the air. It gives her a sense of royalty that is entirely appropriate for the persona she is portraying—almost divine, like a genuine angel: Goddess Elizabeth from the Seven Deadly Sins manga series. Elizabeth is a princess in Nakaba Suzuki's tale, the goddess' reincarnation, and Meliodas, the series' main protagonist's love interest. But Arianna made sure the costume was special in its own right.

Arianna's online persona, Demon Cosplay, was created in 2019. Arianna, who is a gifted illustrator, got right to work on her first cosplay. She recreated the armour of her favourite Saint Seiya character, Gemini, for the event (the world-famous manga and anime series illustrated by Masami Kurumada, started in 1986). Following that, Arianna started working on increasingly complex projects, which she displayed at two of the biggest anime conventions in Italy: Romics and Lucca Comics.

Arianna told us that it only took a month to construct the wings from scratch. The electric component of this cosplay was the most difficult part according to her. She continued that she had no prior knowledge of mechanics or electronics, so she was unsure of where to begin.

But the internet saved the day: Arianna studied a number of YouTube how-to videos and called an electrician friend for advice on how to create a battery and get it to operate correctly on the massive wings' structure. She claims it took a lot of work, but eventually she began to comprehend, and everything fell into place.

Arianna is a cosplayer who is not just tremendously accomplished and dedicated, but also wonderfully charming.

