Dentist From Nashik Made The State Proud By Setting New Guinness World Record

Mahendra Mahajan, a dentist from Nashik who completed the fastest journey on foot between Leh and Manali in four months, now holds the Guinness world record for this feat. When he had been given eight days to complete this journey on foot, Mahajan ran the 428 km between Leh and Manali in just four days and 21 hours in July of this year.

Mahajan, though, had already travelled the trip three days prior. He beat the previous record set by ultra runner Sifiya Khan, who in 2021 took 6 days and 12 hours to walk from Leh to Manali.

Meanwhile, Mahajan has now received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records for making the fastest foot travel between Leh and Manali.