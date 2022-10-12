Duo Of Mother-Daughter In Kerala Enjoyed A Boat Ride

Parukuttyamma, 92 years old, and her 60-year-old, vision-impaired daughter Omana had not travelled together in a very long time. Both of them lacked the funds and time to do it. The two, who have been residing at a home at Iringole in Perumbavoor, were able to fulfil a lifelong goal on Monday by taking a boat excursion.

According to Sabith Umer, the project coordinator for Peace Valley, the two who are ageing and have developed age-related ailments were brought to their institution by the panchayat and neighbours. The Human Care Foundation is a nonprofit trust that has been active in the fields of palliative care and paraplegic rehabilitation since 2012.

As part of World Mental Health Day, Parukuttyamma, Omana, and 60 other centre inmates were transported on a Kochi Water Metro vessel. During the entire trip, Parukuttyamma was visible sitting next to her daughter, caring for her gently and explaining the sights to her. He said that even Shymol and Priya, who have cerebral disability, couldn't contain their excitement.

As per Sabith, they were the first people to get on the boat and immediately made a beeline for the side seat that would provide them an unhindered view of the shore and water. The excursion that left the Vyttila Water Metro terminal at 11 am made a round trip and came back. Assistant Collector Harshil R. Meena escorted it away.