E-Rickshaw Driver's Son Became An Inspiration As He Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Exams

The results of the Bihar Board class 12 examinations were declared on Wednesday, March 16 and the son of an e-rickshaw driver came out on top with 96.4 percent. Sangam Raj is a 'arts' stream student from the little hamlet of Gopalganj.

He has not only won first place in his stream, but he has also been named the highest-scoring student in all three streams. A low-income family owns the topper. He never let his restricted resources, however, get in the way of his studies. His father makes a living as an e-rikshaw driver, and he is the second of three brothers in the family.

Raj outperformed all of the 13.45 lakh students who took the Bihar Board Inter exams this year. He received 482 marks, followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta, who received 473 marks in the commerce stream, reported The Logical Indian.

Raj aspires to be an IAS officer in the future, and claims to have begun training for it while still in school. While he was in his coaching institute, the Bihar topper received word that he had topped the board exams. The news that Raj had acquitted himself well in his exams was met with pleasure in his home, with his father crying tears of joy.

The student stated that he can now proudly say that his father drives an e-rickshaw, and that this achievement is the product of his hard work.

However, the student who won the Bihar Board intermediate exams in the discipline of "commerce" also comes from an underprivileged home. His father is a farmer who sells vegetables.

Meanwhile, these students would not only be offered admission to some of the greatest colleges in the country, but they will also get a monetary award of Rs 1 lakh from the Bihar Board. The second and third place finishers will receive Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, for their efforts. In addition to laptops and Kindle e-readers, the top three positions will receive laptops and Kindle e-readers to aid their studies.