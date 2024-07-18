Fire Erupts At Restaurant In Delhi's Pandara Road Market, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out early Wednesday at the renowned Veg Gulati restaurant in Pandara Road Market near India Gate, according to fire officials. Two neighboring eateries were temporarily closed as a precaution, but no casualties occurred.





The incident was reported at 2:46 am when there were no customers inside the restaurant. Senior fire control officials stated that five fire tenders and over 35 staff members were dispatched to the scene. The fire spread to the ground and first floors and affected adjacent shops. However, firefighters managed to control the blaze in time, preventing significant damage.

Chief of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, confirmed that no staff were inside the restaurant at the time, and the fire was contained without causing major harm. The two neighboring restaurants, Gulati Restaurant and Ichiban, were shut down for repairs following the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire erupted as Veg Gulati staff were closing for the night. The fire began on the ground floor and spread quickly. Despite efforts by staff to extinguish the flames, they had to call in the fire department.



Veg Gulati, established in 1997, is situated near the famous Gulati Restaurant, which has been in operation since 1959. Both eateries are managed by the same extended family and are popular late-night spots.

The blaze caused damage to the exterior walls of the building, and NDMC staff have commenced repairs. The restaurant owners are overseeing interior repairs. Officials believe the fire originated in the ground floor seating area, spreading to furniture and equipment on the first floor, likely due to an electric short circuit.

Praveen Gulati, the owner of Veg Gulati, expressed relief that there were no injuries, noting the fire started around 2:30 am and was promptly managed by firefighters. He stated that the restaurant would remain closed for repairs and is expected to reopen soon.



Sumit Gulati, son of the co-owner of Gulati Restaurant, mentioned that their restaurant suffered smoke damage but was otherwise safe. They plan to reopen after cleaning and minor maintenance.

Local residents, including Rajendra Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, praised the community's efforts to contain the fire. Another resident highlighted the potential risk if the fire had occurred during busier hours.