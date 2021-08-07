Fish Having Teeth Like Humans Found In United States

In the United States, a fish with human-like teeth was caught. Jennette's Pier, a fishing location in Nag's Head, North Carolina, posted the photo of the fish having human-like teeth on Facebook this week. A sheepshead fish, with numerous rows of teeth for smashing its prey, was discovered. The fish's name appears to be derived from the fact that its mouth resembles that of a sheep. The upper and lower jaws of the fish are seen to have incisors. It also possesses a number of rows of molars, which it uses to crush its prey. It was later recognized as a sheepshead fish, so named because its mouth resembled that of a sheep.











Nathan Martin, a regular on the pier, is said to have caught the fish. He said that when he met face-to-face with a 'mouth full of teeth,' he was trying to snag a sheepshead fish.

Since it was published earlier this week, the post has been circulated and stunned the netizens. The post has been received over 300 times and a lot of people have reacted to it, expressing their delight as well as their surprise. Several users had given their opinion in the comment section. While some felt amazed to witness a fish like it, whereas some were unconvinced with the fact that the picture is photoshopped as no fish can had teeth like humans.

Considering the fact that some people are skeptical of the image, the sheepshead fish has been around for a long time and can be found in both North and South America. It's a flatfish with a deep body and sharp dorsal spines. It is an omnivore that grows to be 10-20 inches long.