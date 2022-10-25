Fitness Class From Nepal's Mera Peak Achieved World Record

A group of climbers who went to Nepal to participate in a 6,000-meter-high fitness class have achieved a world record. Tim Megginson of Body Shape Fitness in the UK ran for 30 minutes while performing push-ups and planks on Mera Peak in Nepal in an effort to beat the Guinness World Record of 5,714 metres.



According to a Facebook post, the group reached this milestone on October 9 by participating in a session at an elevation of 6,036 metres after nine days of ascent.

Meanwhile, in 2021, competitors in the World's Highest OCR & Altitude OCR established the previous record of 18,746.72 feet on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro. Mr. Megginson aimed to break that record. This record was attained by a total of 34 people. However, Mr. Megginson and eight others broke the record. He told the magazine that he is now thinking about even more difficult undertakings.

Furthermore, Mr. Megginson's Facebook post has received close to 400 likes and a few comments. People on the internet praised the crew for breaking the global record.