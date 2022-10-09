German National Achieved Guinness World Record For Largest Collection Of Rotating Puzzles

German national Florian Kastenmeier, 40 years old, resides in Bavaria and is the proprietor of an extremely amazing collection. He achieved the Guinness World record witha staggering total of 1,519 puzzles in all different sizes and forms, Florian has amassed the world's largest collection of spinning puzzles over a number of years.



His creations span from traditional Rubik's cubes to vibrant ones shaped like balls, houses, and even fruit.



Even though Florian believes the space is increasingly too tiny for the steadily expanding collection, his puzzles have their own area in Florian's home in Mindelheim. He continues to look for the most unique and interesting objects with his wife and children despite the fact that they have limited space.

In addition to celebrating with Florian the memorable occasion of having his name appear in the Guinness World Records 2023 book, Florian's family and friends also support his interest.

Like so many amazing stories, Florian's obsession with spinning puzzles began by accident. Although he had some Rubik's cubes when he was younger, he was unable to solve them and frequently lost interest in the puzzles.

He was so excited that he found himself needing more and more of it. New cubes, new challenges. However, all changed 16 years ago when Florian, who was moving, discovered an old Rubik's cube in the atticIt was probably one of those same cubes that he had ignored as a kid and had been left out for years. The puzzle now, however, posed a completely different difficulty.

Florian favours 1980s vintage puzzles above contemporary ones in general. The earlier riddles, in his opinion, "have a tale and a character,"

He claims that "the new ones are usually just cheap bulk products."

For instance, a rotating puzzle in the form of a tennis ball stands out in Florian's collection. During the German throwback programme Die 80er, tennis champion Boris Becker gave it to him.

In addition to numerous achievements over the years, Becker won his first Wimbledon championship at the age of 17. He went on to capture three Wimbledon titles as well as an Olympic gold.

So it's hardly surprising that having a puzzle that was given to and autographed by the tennis player is one of Florian's favourite possessions.

a costly from the very first production line, a Rubik's cube. It was created in Hungary back in 1977. Rubik's cubes with the brands Mercedes, Disney, and Harry Potter on them. Florian has a variety of shapes in his collection, ranging from pyramids to spheres. We can locate the following revolving puzzles among the collector's wide variety:

He sources the majority of his cubes from retailers and collectors throughout the globe over the internet. Numerous Florian's cubes have a backstory and distinctive qualities that go beyond simple variations in material and shape.

All of the puzzles in his collection, from the more vintage pieces to the more recent acquisitions, have a backstory and amusing anecdotes. They sometimes represent historical occurrences from the previous century. This is the situation with the cube that symbolises the nuptials of Lady Diana and King Charles.

The first cube in his collection, the original Ern Rubik's cube, is the one thing Florian would most like to add. He acquired it in England from a woman who dispersed her collection of Royal Family memorabilia. She thought it was a little strange when he told her he would take the puzzle."

The unusual item quickly achieved success despite being created to "defy the laws of possibility." The first Rubik's cube was constructed from two wood faces that were fastened together with paperclips and elastic bands. The final prototype—a 3x3 cube held together by screws—evolved from that original wooden, very straightforward puzzle in 1974.

After being released in Hungary in 1977, Rubik's "Magic Cube" was made available everywhere in 1980.

The German collector spends his free time with his family, watching his favourite sports, practising photography, or pursuing one of his numerous pop culture-related interests.

He play in a Middle Ages role-playing game group. He also love Star Wars, and he was a tremendous sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers and FC Bayern Munich."

Along with his family, Florian enjoys going to amusement parks. Florian admitted, he was not a speedcuber and he don't want to be one either. He was a collector, not a speedcuber.

His typical time is about 44 seconds. He don't have to shatter every record, and he believe that's okay for him. Maybe one day his kids will do that. Although he can solve a Rubik's cube more quickly than the average person, he has little interest in doing so.

Florian has vowed to defend his title for as long as he can despite the competitive nature of the rotating puzzle community, where many aficionados want to expand their collections and perhaps break a record.