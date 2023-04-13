Girl From Kerala Becomes Second K-Pop Star From India

Another Indian girl has achieved success in the K-Pop industry after Sriya Lenka. The five-person music group X: IN includes vocalist Aria, a twenty-year-old from Kerala. With the April 11 release of "Keeping The Fire," Aria made her formal debut.

According to Koreaboo, the other members of the group are Roa, Chi.U, E.Sha, and Nova, all of whom were born between 1994 and 2003. The sources added that Aria is X: IN's youngest member. Gauthami is Aria's true name. She is fluent in Hindi, Malayalam, English, and Korean.

The group's skill was highly recognised when they performed their first song at the Korean music program Inkigayo. Aside from Aria, X:IN has two Korean, one Korean-Australian, one Russian, and one member.

Meanwhile, Shriya Lenka, an Odisha native, was the first Indian K-Pop sensation before Aria. Together with Brazilian Gabriela Dalcin, she joined the all-female band Blackswan last year. Furthermore, the new members were introduced by DR Music, Blackswan's record label, via an Instagram post. According to the statement, Sriya and Gabriela were chosen after a global audition programme that took place over the previous six months. As one of the members, Hyeme, quit the girl group, the audition was made public.