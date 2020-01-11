Graphic designer takes command very literally. Be careful before him to your photos

Everyone likes when someone obeys their orders seriously. We get super happy after this, right? But, can you imagine a situation in which someone starts taking your commands a bit too literally? What will be your reaction? Maybe you will get amused and irritated or may be not as its totally depend on your views.

However, a graphic designer takes edit requests seriously and no people get annoyed with his behavior. An US-based graphic designer named, James Fridman, who's known for his hilarious photoshopped pictures. People has submitting their photos with edit requests and every time their wish is granted in a comical way.

This graphic designer has over 1 million followers on Instagram and Twitter and he is famous for literally editing his pictures. His work is incredible at the expense of the person featured in every photograph.

Even after this people can't resist submitting edit requests despite of them being the butt of his jokes.

Twitterati asked him to edit their pictures with unusual and unrealistic requests, willingly falling victim to Fridman's troll over internet. He has becomephotoshop troll master because of his doctored photos.

The Fridmanhas given warning: ''Do not submit any personal photos that you do not want to be made public'' to submit their photos to edit.

One man asked this graphic designer to edit his photo with the request- ''Can you make it look like the striped shirt guy isn't staring at the back of my head? I'am the dad.'' And his wish was granted literally.

You can give a look at some of his other witty edits. It will surely give you burst into laughter.





Tree hugger: This woman asked to be in the tree she was posing next to, left, what she didn't expect was to be the actual tree, right





Aesthetically pleasing: This man didn't like the look of the white plastic chair he was sitting on, left, so he was made into the chair instead, right





Choose your fighter: One teenager thought his head was too round, left, and asked for it to be changed - but James decided to turn him and his friends into a variety of shapes, right















