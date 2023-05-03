High Prevalence Of Anemia Found In Child Mummies Of Egypt

A recent study that examined infant mummies in European museums discovered that anemia was prevalent among mummified ancient Egyptian youngsters. Researchers observed that one-third of the mummies had symptoms of anemia; they also uncovered evidence of thalassemia in one case using computed tomography (CT) scans, which allowed them to look inside the mummies' dressings without having to remove them.

The research team stated that their work appears to be the first to demonstrate radiological findings in an ancient Egyptian child mummy that indicate thalassemia, including those in the face bones and postcranial skeleton in addition to the cranial vault. Even the theory that Tutankhamun passed away from anemia caused by sickle cell illness has been put up by researchers. However, as the authors of this new study noted, it is uncommon to find direct evidence of anaemia in ancient Egyptian human remains.

Paleopathologist Stephanie Panzer and her colleagues from different country like Germany, the US, and Italy explained that anaemia was undoubtedly widespread in ancient Egypt and was probably brought on by the same conditions that still cause it today—malnutrition, parasite infections, and genetic diseases.

Panzer and colleagues analysed infant mummies and discovered that because of their early demise, the remains are more likely to display anemia-related symptoms than adult mummies. The CT scans did not reveal any evidence of anaemia, but the research team believes it is likely to have contributed to each of the children's deaths. They also searched for symptoms of any illnesses that might have contributed to the anamia.

Ancient individuals who were mummified had bodies that were more information-richly preserved than those who were buried. Researchers frequently use scans to 'see' through the wrappings and examine what's inside, despite the fact that modern science does not allow them to remove the wrappings used in the mummification process.

Furthermore, the scientists discovered that 7 of the 21 child mummies they evaluated in Swiss, German, and Italian museums displayed detectable anaemia symptoms, notably an enlarged frontal cerebral vault.

Additionally, the dead youngsters who were mummified ranged in age from 1 to 14 years old and lived through several eras. Even though this discovery is sad, ancient Egyptian mummified remains have undoubtedly uncovered some fascinating information about their lives and deaths. A small-scale study like this has limitations even though it advances our understanding.