Important Days Including Te National And International Days Of November 2021

November is the eleventh month of the year, and it has a number of significant days that are commemorated and celebrated both nationally and internationally.



1 November – World Vegan Day

On November 1st, World Vegan Day is observed to increase awareness about the advantages of a vegan diet and veganism in general. The first Vegan Day was held on November 1, 1994, to mark the UK Vegan Society's 50th anniversary.

1 November - All Saints' Day

All Saints' Day is observed on November 1st to honour all saints. All Hallows' Day, or Hallowmas, is another name for All Saints' Day.

1 November - Rajyotsava Day (Karnataka Formation Day)

It is also known as Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kannada Rajyotsava, Kannada Day, or Karnataka Day, and it is observed every year on November 1st.

2 November - All Souls' Day

Every year on November 2nd, All Souls' Day is commemorated to honour the souls who have died. This day is observed in Roman Catholicism to honour all sincerely departed souls who are considered to be in purgatory due to the guilt of smaller sins on their souls.

1st Tuesday in November (In 2021, it falls on 2 November): Melbourne Cup Day

Melbourne Cup Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday in November and is commemorated by one of the world's most famous horse races.

2 November - Parumala Perunnal

It is a festival observed in Kerala, and it is one of the most well-known events held in India's evergreen state. It will be observed beginning November 2nd.

4 November - Diwali

Diwali will be celebrated in India on November 4th this year. Diwali is a five-day festival that runs from Dhanteras to Bhaiya Dooj. The new moon day, also known as Amavasya, is the most important of the five days of Diwali celebrations, and is also known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja.

5 November - World Tsunami Awareness Day

On November 5, World Tsunami Awareness Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the dangers of tsunamis and the necessity of early warning systems in reducing the damage caused by natural disasters. This day also supplies traditional tsunami wisdom.

5 November - Bhupen Hazarika Death

Bhupen Hazarika was an Indian poet, musician, singer, actor, journalist, author, and filmmaker. He was born in the Tinsukia district of Assam on September 8, 1926. He died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011.

5 November - Virat Kohli Birthday

Virat Kohli was born in Delhi on November 5, 1988. He has accumulated 20,000 runs in international cricket across all formats, with 68 centuries and six double centuries to his credit.

6 November - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

On November 5, 2001, the United Nations General Assembly established November 6 as International Day for Preventing Environmental Exploitation in War and Armed Conflict.

7 November - Infant Protection Day

On November 7th, Infant Protection Day is marked to raise awareness about the need of safeguarding, encouraging, and developing children. Infants are, without a doubt, the citizens of tomorrow. As a result, kids must be protected because they are the world's future.

7 November - National Cancer Awareness Day

On November 7, National Cancer Awareness Day is marked to raise cancer awareness and make it a global health priority. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the previous Union Health Minister, announced the first National Cancer Awareness Day in 2014.

7 November - Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birthday

C.V. Raman (Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman) was born in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, on November 7, 1888. In 1930, he won the Nobel Prize in Physics, making him the first Indian to do so.

8 November - L.K Advani's Birthday

On November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Pakistan, Lal Krishna Advani was born. He founded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as India's deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.

9 November - Iqbal Day

In Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal's contribution to Muslims is commemorated on Iqbal Day. He was born on November 9th, 1877, and was a key figure in the Pakistan Movement.

9 November – Legal Services Day

In India, on November 9th, Legal Services Day is marked to increase awareness among those who lack legal literacy. The Legal Services Authorities Act went into effect on this date in 1995.

9 November - Uttarakhand Foundation Day

On November 9, 2000, Uttarakhand became a state. The 19th Foundation Day of Uttarakhand was observed this year. Uttaranchal was the name given to the state when it was established, but it was formally changed to Uttarakhand in 2007. It's known as "Dev Bhumi," or the Land of Gods.

9 November- Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan jointly launched the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019. In 1552, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, founded the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. It is religiously significant.

10 November - World Science Day for Peace and Development

It is marked on November 10th to highlight the critical role of science in society and the importance of including the general people in scientific debates.

11 November - Armistice Day (Remembrance Day)

Armistice Day, also known as Laemistice de la Premiere Guerre Mondiale in France, is commemorated on November 11th. This day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. It is also known as Remembrance Day in some nations. Let us remind you that an armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany at Compiegne in northern France on November 11, 1918.

11 November - National Education Day

The birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, is commemorated on November 11 each year. From 1947 to 1958, he was the first education minister of independent India.

11 November - World Usability Day (Second Thursday in November)

It falls on the second Thursday in November this year, which is November 11th. The day brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate how we can make life easier for everyone.

12 November - World Pneumonia Day

The 12th of November is designated as World Pneumonia Day to promote awareness about the disease and its prevention. It is the world's most common infectious disease, and children under the age of five are most vulnerable.

13 November - World Kindness Day

On November 13th, we commemorate World Kindness Day, which gives us the opportunity to reflect on and practise one of the most fundamental and unique human characteristics. This day encourages people to do random acts of kindness and brings them together.

14 November - World Diabetes Day

On November 14th, World Diabetes Day is marked to promote awareness about the impact of diabetes disease, its prevention, and diabetes education.

14 November - Children's Day

In India, Children's Day, also known as Bal Divas, is observed on November 14th. This day raises public awareness on children's rights, care, and education. Children are the country's future. This day marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

14 November- Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti

Jawaharlal Nehru was born in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, on November 14, 1889. In India, his birthday is also known as Children's Day. He was India's first Prime Minister after independence.

15 November - Jharkhand Foundation Day

The Bihar Reorganisation Act formed Jharkhand as India's 28th state on November 15, 2000.

16 November - International Day for Tolerance

On November 16th, the International Day for Tolerance is commemorated to promote awareness about the importance of tolerance and mutual understanding across cultures and peoples. In 1966, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 51/95, calling on all UN Member States to observe the International Day for Tolerance on November 16th.

17 November - National Epilepsy Day

On November 17th, National Epilepsy Day is marked to raise awareness about epilepsy, its symptoms, and prevention. Let us explain what epilepsy is. Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder characterised by recurrent'seizures' or 'fits.' It can affect persons of any age group, and each age group has its own set of issues and challenges.

17 November - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day or World COPD Day

This year's topic is "Healthy Lungs — Never More Important," which will be observed on November 17th.

19 November - International Men's Day

The 19th of November is designated as International Men's Day. "Better health for men and boys" is the topic for International Men's Day 2020. On this day, men's issues are highlighted on a global basis.

19 November - World Toilet Day

Every year on November 19th, World Toilet Day is commemorated to motivate people to address the global sanitation crisis and accomplish Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which calls for universal sanitation by 2030. According to WHO and UNICEF, over 60% of the world's population, or 4.5 billion people, either not have access to a toilet at home or have one that cannot safely manage excreta.

20 November - Universal Children's Day

Every year on November 20th, Universal Children's Day is commemorated to promote international unity, awareness, and improvement of children's welfare. In 1954, the company was founded.

20 November – Africa Industrialisation Day

On November 20, Africa Industrialisation Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the concerns and challenges of African industrialization around the world. This day also calls attention to the need for governments and other organisations in numerous African countries to look into measures to accelerate Africa's industrialization.

21 November - World Television Day

Every year on November 21, World Television Day is commemorated. According to the United Nations, this day recognises the significant role that television plays in people's daily lives by presenting a variety of subjects that impact them. On December 17, 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared November 21 to be World Television Day.

21 November - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

The day is commemorated on November 21st to draw attention to the fact that the number of annual road traffic deaths has risen. Road traffic accidents are currently the main cause of death among those aged 5 to 29.

25 November - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

The United Nations General Assembly declared this day in 1993. It defines violence against women as an act of gender-based violence that causes physical, sexual, or psychological injury or suffering to women, as well as threats and other forms of intimidation.

26 November - Constitution Day of India

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is also known as Law Day. The 26th of November is marked to commemorate the adoption of India's Constitution. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India passed the Indian Constitution, which took effect on January 26, 1950.

29 November - International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 32/40 B declaring November 29 as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The Assembly passed Resolution 181 (II) on the partition of Palestine in 1947 on this day.

30 November - Saint Andrew's Day

Every year on November 30th, Scotland and notably the countries where Saint Andrew is the patron saint, such as Barbados, Bulgaria, Columbia, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Russia, Scotland, and Ukraine, commemorate St. Andrew's Day.