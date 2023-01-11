Indian Duo Achieved A New Guinness World Record For Covering 7 Continents In Merely 73 Hours

By visiting all seven continents in under 73 hours, Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra have broken the previous Guinness World Record. Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Dr. Ali Irani both from India completed the journey to all seven continents in the quickest time possible on December 7, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia, clocking in at 3 days, 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 4 seconds.



Sujoy and Ali are avid travellers who think that all records are meant to be broken. This article was circulated more than a week ago. It has received numerous comments and nearly 600 likes since being uploaded.

Furthermore, Ali also uploaded a photo of the Guinness World Records certificate that his Instagram page. Irani and Mitra travelled to every continent in four days, including Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Antarctica, and Oceania. The pair left Antarctica on December 4 and landed in Melbourne, Australia, on December 7, shattering the amazing world record.