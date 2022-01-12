Israeli Scientists Train Goldfish to Drive, Fish operated vehicle









Israeli researchers have found that goldfish can control and navigate a vehicle with their motion.The vehicle runs sensing the goldfish's motion inside the water tank.His FOV comes fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a water tank.The tank is fitted on a platform that comes loaded with a computer, camera, electric motors and omni-directional wheels.Researchers claim that the fish didn't take a long time to learn how to drive a vehicle.So far, six goldfish were taught to pilot the vehicle. Each of them was provided with around ten driving lessons.This is not the first time any animal is used for driving a vehicle. Previously as well dogs, cats and rats have been used for driving a vehicle.The innovation is unique, but the researchers have not revealed if the findings of this experiment will be used anywhere else or not.