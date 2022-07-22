Jeweller Set New Guinness World Record With 24,679 Diamonds In One R ing

SWA Diamonds (India) smashed the record for the most diamonds set in a single ring on May 5, 2022, shattering a glittering Guinness World Records title. The design of the ring, which the team opted to base on the pink oyster mushroom, was the first step in its construction.



According to Abdul Gafur Anadiyan , Managing Director at SWA Diamonds, the mushroom denotes immortality and longevity. As a nod to this, SWA Diamonds gave the finished ring the Sanskrit name " Ami ," which means immortality.

The Indian retailer specialises in diamond jewellery and strives to keep prices low for everyone. To promote their brand and increase visibility for their work, they developed the world record-breaking ring.









A prototype of the ring was first made using a plastic mould to get the desired design, and then it was digitally replicated.

The computer-aided design for the ring took SWA Diamonds over three months to complete because it was unique in terms of the design and filaments (CAD). Liquid gold was 3D printed, put into the mould, allowed to cool, and then filed into the general shape of 41 different mushroom petals.

Once the base was finished, each diamond was painstakingly hand-placed on either side of the mushroom petals. There were real diamonds used.

The diamond had to be obtained in conformity with Guinness World Record's regulations from suppliers who are recognised by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), which keeps "conflict" diamonds out of the general market.

Afterward, a circular band that was also partially set with diamonds served as support for the elaborate mushroom shape. The finished ring needed to be independently validated.

Abdul Gafur Anadiyan explained that the diamonds were counted under a microscope, and the clarity, carat, weight, cut type, and type of diamonds used were assessed and verified.