Man Achieved The Guinness World Record Of Most Squares Tattooed On The Body

Matt Gone, a tattoo convention in Colmar, France has held the Guinness World record for the most squares tattooed on the body with 848 since 2014. It was confirmed on the set of Lo Show dei Record in Milan, Italy.Matt's tattooed squares cover his entire body, with 201 squares on his head alone.



The tattoos are including his head with 201, shoulder with 190, torso and arms: 251, legs with 180 andgenitalia with 26.



The question asked to him was why squares? In which Matt explained that f rom a young age, he noticed that checkers were everywhere. Toys for children, bathroom floors, art, fashion, and even ancient cave drawings. I t was a unique concept, and in tattooing, that's the most difficult thing to achieve.

Matt has a variety of other tattoos that have been done by 155 different persons in addition to his square tattoos. A phoenix (around his neck), flowers (on his ears), a compass (on the top of his head), and other symbols adorn him, reported Guinness World Record Website

In reality, he got another tattoo, the iconic star and pedestal from the GWR emblem, done on the back of his right calf during the tattoo convention in France.

Matt also has piercings and a heart-shaped laser tattoo on his chest, which he wears over his own. At the age of 14, he developed a passion for tattoos. At the age of 14, he did his first tattoo on himself with a needle and India ink. His mother couldn't stand the DIY tattoo and let him get a professional tattoo when he was 15 years old.





He wanted to get a bodysuit tattooed as he grew older, which is a network of tattoos that runs from his collarbone to his ankles and wrists.

Five artists worked on the project for nine hours over the course of several days. Matt has a number of unusual and extreme tattoos, including those on his tongue and throat.

He has a tattoo on his tongue, but it's a hypodermic injection. In 2010, he actually modernised the tongue tattooing process. This should not be attempted at home. Matt's eyeballs have also been tattooed several times.

Matt's tattooing, on the other hand, is more than just an expression of his personal style. It has aided him in reshaping his physique.

They've detected a total of 14 separate unusual birth abnormalities in him They're still learning new things. He has Poland syndrome, which means he is missing his left pectoral, a bicep, and a kidney. His ribcage is also malformed, and these shapes all conceal body defects.

Matt employed tattooing to provide the appearance of an even chest by tattooing the shape of a pectoral muscle on his left side and concealing the protrusion of his right pectoral muscle on his right side with a huge tattoo that stretches from the top right hand corner down to the centre of his chest.

Matt, who suffers from gastrointestinal abdominal swelling and bloating, had a spiral tattooed across his stomach to help hide it. Matt enjoys sharing his unique look with others, in addition to appreciating his own body and the artwork shown on it.