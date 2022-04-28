Man From Brazil Achieved The Guinness World Record For Having Longest Career In The Same Company

As of 6 January 2022, Walter Orthmann from Brazil has worked for the same company for 84 years and 9 days. His dedication, discipline, and passion drove him to continue doing what he loved, eventually earning him the Guinness World Record for the longest career in the same company.

Walter Orthmann began working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil, named Industrias Renaux S.A., presently recognized as ReneauxView, on January 17, 1938, since he was just fifteen years old.

When it relates to studying new things, Walter has generally been highly passionate. He was born in Brusque, a tiny town in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina with a substantial German population.

Furthermore, Walter was the perfect example of a sincere student. He would walk barefoot to school to study and then practise at home, rain or shine, mud or frost, propelled by his tenacity. He was a smart student with a sharp recall and keen attention to detail. Due to financial difficulties at home, he began working to support his family. He went to the weaving mill with his mother to ask for a job, and he was hired due of his great command of the German language. Since then, he has worked for the same company, ReneauxView.

He had shown exceptional talents and a willingness to learn after landing his first job as a shipping assistant, constantly going above and beyond the call of duty. Soon after, he was promoted to a sales job. After that, he rose through the ranks to become a successful Sales Manager.

During his 84 years of employment, he has witnessed many changes in the company, the country, and the world. As an outcome, he's learned that staying current and adapting to diverse situations is one of the most vital aspects of the job.