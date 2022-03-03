Man From Iraq Holds New Guinness World Record For Balancing 18 Eggs On The Back Of His Hand

Ibrahim Sadeq from Iraq, who joined the elite club of world record holders recently. With a total of 18 eggs balanced on the back of his hand, he won the title of Guinness World record of most eggs balanced on the back of the hand.



His achievement matched that of Jack Harris (UK), who successfully balanced 18 eggs in May 2020. Ibrahim developed his balancing abilities after watching a video of a man balancing boulders on top of each other in nature.

According to the rules, Ibrahim began preparing four times a week in preparation for his attempt after deciding to break the record. The eggs must remain balanced for a minimum of five seconds without any external support.

He doesn't know how to explain the key to balance, but I can tell you that it takes a lot of patience, focus, and composure. He must also be able to control his respiration, as it could jeopardise the effectiveness of his attempt.

He expressed his delight, explaining that being a Guinness World Records title holder had been a lifelong ambition. He wanted that the world to appreciate the art of balancing, and I hope that it does.

He said that when trying such a challenging record, people must maintain a high degree of concentration. The one who wants to make it up have to add in the agony and pressure your hands experience, and people can see why he needed to be prepared for that time.

Ibrahim Sadeq said that in the beginning while balancing objects around him and discovered that he was quite adept at it. After a while, he was able to balance faster than the folks and he was watching online.