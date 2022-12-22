Man From US Set New Guinness World Record By Folding 31 T-Shirts In 1 Minute

David Rush set a new Guinness world record for most t-shirts folded in one minute. David set a new record by folding 31 t-shirts in a minute, beating the previous mark of 23 t-shirts. In order to further STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, he is renowned for breaking world records.



David claimed that after winning records for hanging and donning the most t-shirts in a minute, he got the notion to beat the record for folding the most t-shirts.

The American from Idaho claimed that in order to find the quickest way to fold, he tried out several different methods. David came to the conclusion that the quickest way to fold a t-shirt was to fold one arm in, then the other, and finally the bottom. He did succeed in breaking the previous world record and raising the bar due to this strategy.

Meanwhile, David currently holds more than 250 Guinness World Records, and in 2021 he set 52 new records, one for each of the year's 52 weeks.