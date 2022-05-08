Man In Chennai Swallowed Jewels Worth Rs 1.45 Lakh Along With Biryani

At a friend's Eid party on Tuesday, May 3, a 32-year-old man from Chennai swallowed jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh along with biryani. To get the jewels out of his stomach, doctors had to administer an enema.

The friend's boyfriend consumed jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh in addition to the biryani on offer. He was allegedly drunk when he committed the crime. The host, who worked in a jewellery store, had asked her friend and her friend's partner to a feast for Eid on May 3.

The host spotted some of the jewels missing. The missing things included a diamond necklace, a gold chain, and a diamond pendant from the cupboard after the feast had concluded and the guests had left. She suspected her friend's boyfriend of stealing the gems after speaking with the guests and filed a report with the Virugambakkam police station.

He admitted to the crime when questioned on Wednesday, May 4. Police confirmed that the jewels were still present after inspecting his stomach. Later, when d octors gave him an enema on Thursday then they discovered a necklace worth Rs 95,000 and gold worth Rs 25,000 on him.The pendant, however, remained caught in his stomach, and physicians prescribed laxatives to help him remove it.