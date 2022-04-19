Meet this 10-year-old kid who promoted his father’s Haleem business

Hyderabad: A promotion is very important for any business. There are cases where business suffer losses due to lack of promotions. A promotion is nothing but reaching out to public with the product or idea of the business. The promotions can get good response on social media like Facebook, Instagram and others where the public is active.

In similar case, a 10-year-old boy Mohammad Adnan of Borabanda in Hyderabad recorded a video of his father making Haleem and also spoke on how it is made and posted it on Facebook and later on Instagram. It is believed that it was hard for his father to sell even 10 plates of Haleem a day. With Adnan taking the father's business promotion to the social media platforms, the public began thronging 'Pappa ki Haleem' shop in Borabanda.

Speaking to media, Mohammad Adnan informed that earlier that the father and son had to wait till 12 at night to sell at least 10 plates of Haleem. He added that the video posted on Instagram and Facebook resulted in selling of 150-200 plates a day.









People show interest if the promotion is catchy or attractive and in Adnan's case it seems to be both catchy and attractive thus resulting a good business at the end of the day.

Addressing the media, Mohammad Illyas, father of Md Adnan said that the business is on the reel after Adnan's casual video of Pappa Ki Haleem' shop. Illyas said that he is happy and blessed to have Adnan as his son.