Minor In Tamil Nadu Raped And Forced To Sell Her Eggs

Police in Tamil Nadu have discovered a tragic incident witnessing a minor girl who was repeatedly raped by her mother's male acquaintance and forced to sell her oocytes, or female gamete cells or eggs, to different hospitals in the area.



According to authorities, the girl's mother and a male acquaintance have been arrested. The officer added that the minor's eggs were illegally traded at least eight times in the last four years. Her mother was likewise in the egg-selling industry. After having issues with her mother and the latter's male companion, the girl decided to file a complaint.

The girl remained silent about her ordeals for a long time before situations compelled her to leave her family last month. She stayed with a friend in Salem for a few days, then went to some relatives and told them about her torment and anguish. They called the cops.

A team of officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services conducted a lengthy interview with the girl on Sunday, and discovered that her mother and the male acquaintance each received Rs 20,000 for each sale of the teen's eggs. The intermediary, a woman who has since been arrested, allegedly received a commission of Rs 5,000 per case.

The girl's parents divorced about a decade ago, according to authorities, and the mother relocated with the youngster to a male friend's house some years ago. As per authorities, the male raped the girl on many instances while she was there.

Several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act, as well as IPC Sections 420, 464, 41, 506 (ii) and Sections 34 and 35 of the Aadhaar (Targeted) Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies Benefits and Services Act, have been filed in the case, The Indian Express.