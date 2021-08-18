More Than 2200 Tortoises Of Endangered Species Were Rescued At Chennai Airport

On Tuesday, August 17, at Chennai airport about 2200 live Indian Star tortoises were rescued from Thailand-bound cargo safely.



The package, which was meant to include 250 kg of mud crab, was confiscated by Air Cargo Customs inspectors. However, after further inspection the officials discovered that 10 of the fifteen parcels contained Indian Star tortoises.

Air Cargo Customs authorities in the city confiscated an export cargo bound for Thailand based on intelligence.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department received a total of 2,247 tortoises for rehabilitation, according to the customs department.

Those tortoises were belonging to a rare group of species. Similarly, those tortoises are listed as an endangered species under the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) and are protected by Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

These tortoises are mostly found in scrub jungles across several Indian states, and they end up as exotic pets and restaurant treats in East Asian countries. They're used to make traditional medicine and are sometimes preserved as lucky charms in households.

Meanwhile local villagers in India catch them for a small fee, they are smuggled out and sold for a high price in other countries.