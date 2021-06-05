Ms Trans Global India, A Kerala Native, Is On Her Way To Represent India Globally

Ms Trans Global India's Sruthy Sithara is on her way to London to represent her country on a global stage, which begins on June 12. The celebration is being hosted virtually due to the pandemic, but that doesn't dampen her spirits.

The beauty pageant will be divided into several phases, beginning with an introduction and progressing to a question-answer round, a talent round, and will be followed up by bikini rounds. For the talent round, she intends to show off her acting abilities.

Sruthy is a little disappointed since the virtual competition prevents her from meeting and welcoming other competitors. Sruthy has gone a long way from hiding in a masculine body to becoming a household name. In 2018, she completed the entire transfer.

Shruti expressed her happiness and achievement and stated that this month had become Pride Month for her. This is a call to the transgender community to overcome their own fear. It's a fantastic opportunity for her, and she is honoured to be able to represent her country and community on a global stage. She was working at the Social Justice Department at the time, and as a result, she didn't have any problems.

She admits that the lockdown has made it difficult to meet people and establish plans. Her friends and the community have been really supportive. She said her family was supportive of her decision. Sruthy, who was effeminate, was bullied throughout high school and college. She had spent her entire life in hiding. She claims she first met people in the community when she went to college.

Sruthy's ambition is to work as an actor. The contest winner will shortly begin working in Malayalam films. Despite the fact that many transgender actors engage behind the scenes in Malayalam films, there are few transgender characters on screen.