Mysterious 83 Feet Wide Sinkhole Found In Chile

Authorities in Chile have begun looking into a puzzling and mysterious sinkhole with a diameter of around 25 metres (82 feet) that formed over the weekend in a mining region in the north of the country. Aerial photos showing a sinkhole near a copper mine owned by a Canadian Lundin Mining company, that is located around 665 kilometres (413 miles) north of Santiago.



Meanwhile, the property is owned to the tune of 80% by Lundin Mining and the remaining 20% by Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.

According to a statement from the agency's head David Montenegro, the sinkhole was discovered on Saturday, and the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) has sent specialised professionals to the region. Montenegro added that The distance to the bottom is quite long—roughly 200 metres (656 feet). They haven't found anything down there, but we can see that there is a lot of water there, reported NDTV.



However, the Alcaparrosa mine's work site, which is close to the sinkhole, has announced the closure of some sectors.

Lundin Mining said in a statement posted on Monday afternoon that neither employees nor members of the neighbourhood were harmed by the sinkhole. The statement further explained that the nearest residence is more than 600 metres (1,969 feet) away, and the afflicted area is about a kilometre from any populous area or public service.