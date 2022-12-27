Naegleria Fowleri, an Brain eating Amoeba : First known infection leading to Death in South Korea

On Monday, the first infection from Naegleria Fowleri or brain eating Amoeba, has been reported in South Korea, the health authorities.



The KDCA(Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) has confirmed that a Korean National who died after returning from Thailand has been infected with Naegleria Fowleri, it destroys human brains.

As per the reports, the man who has been infected, is in 50's, this month, on 10th, he came back to South Korea, after his 4 months stay in the Southeast Asian Nation and he was admitted to hospital next day. He died on Tuesday, previous week.

This is 1st known infection from the disease in the Nation, earlier long back in the 1937, first time it was reported in US.

Naegleria Fowleria is an amoeba, which is very commonly found, throughout the world in

-Warm Freshwater lakes

-Canals

-Rivers

-Pontds

The amoeba is inhaled through the nose and it travels to the brains and destroys the brain tissue.

The KDCA stated that, the odds of human-to-human transmission of Naegleria fowleri are low, but asked local residents to refrain swimming in the areas, where the disease has broken out

A total of about 381 Naegleria fowleria cases has been reported as of 2018 in the world, including in the US, Thailand and US.