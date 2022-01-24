Police Trying To Recover Monkeys Those Fled After Truck Crashed In Pennsylvania

According to police in Montour County, a truck carrying roughly 100 monkeys collided with a bin lorry in Pennsylvania. Hundreds of monkeys fled when the truck hauling them crashed in Pennsylvania, and police are looking for them. There were concerns for the monkeys' safety when temperatures dropped to almost -20C overnight. The animals are indeed being tried to recovered by the authorities in the rural area.



The crash, which occurred around 3.30 p.m. local time, resulted in no injuries. Although the majority of the creatures did not escape, at least three were believed to be on the free in the countryside, roughly 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.



According to reports, a fourth primate fled but was recovered. The officials informed the local media that the monkeys were on their way to a laboratory.

The investigation for the primates is being coordinated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state's department of health. The retrieval mission was said to have included a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick of the Pennsylvania State Police advised that everyone should keep away from the monkeys. Anyone advised that if they spot one, they should notify 911 instantly and flee the monkey.