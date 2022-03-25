Pradeep From Uttrakhand Receives Several Hands For Help After His Video Went Viral

Many people are offering aid to Pradeep Mehra, a 19-year-old boy who wants to join the Indian Army. He received a lot of attention after his midnight running video went viral on social media.



The Yogi government has now offered assistance to the viral running boy. DM Suhas LY of Gautam Budh Nagar has stepped up to assist the youngster with his academics and his mother's treatment.



Suhas LY asked Pradeep to come to his office on Tuesday. Pradeep and his brother were asked by the DM for around 15 minutes, during which time he quietly listened to their difficulties. During the discussion, Pradeep informed the DM that he had completed his 12th grade and would not be able to enrol in graduation. His ambition is to join the Indian Army and serve his nation, for which he is preparing himself.

After the video went viral, the boy from Uttarakhand revealed that he has received offers to study from a number of institutes and colleges. All of the institutes are willing to accept him for free.

The DM responded by telling Pradeep that he would tell him which college he should apply to and that he would also provide him professional advice.

The matter of Pradeep's unwell mother, who has been treated in a Delhi hospital for the past two years, was also brought up by the DM. The DM has acquired all of Pradeep's mother's medical records and informed him that, if at all feasible, his mother's treatment will be carried out in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

It all started when Pradeep, who works at a restaurant in Noida, was seen on camera running towards his Noida home at 12 a.m. (midnight). The young man declined the offer of a ride, claiming that he is training for the Indian Army. Pradeep's video went viral across the country the next morning.