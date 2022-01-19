Road Rage incident: How things get out of hand in a blink of an eye

In this case, we find the street vendor, she did not respond violently and she kept requesting politely. In this case, he would also have done something, then the result could have been different. Road rage can escalate very quickly and things can get out of hand in a blink of an eye. It is very significant, that one must keep calm mind in such situations.



On 11th January, a video was recorded and it has become viral. This incident has taken place in Bhopal, where women tossed all the fruits from a cart, for the sole reason, the vendor's cart brushed against the women's car. In the video, one can witness the woman throwing away the papayas from the cart. The vendor can be seen pleading her, but she was very adamant and did not listen to his plea.

In the video, we can hear the vendor stating that, his cart has brushed against the women's car accidently, he also said sorry and started moving ahead. The women angrily got out of her car and we can also see, she was not wearing the mask and she started throwing the papayas out of the cart. And in the end, one can see, she rolled over the whole cart and the papayas went down the drain.

It seems like the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, which has been parked on the side of the road was involved in the incident. This is a fine example of road rage. The driver of the Alto 800, the woman, got angry very quickly and started damaging the property of the other party

Bhopal: After a slight touch of the car, which has been parked on the road, the women became angry and started throwing the fruits belonging to the fruit seller, on the road. The women, is a professor, working for a private university in Bhopal. The cartman, even though, has pleaded her, but she did not listen to him. .#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cAFvPL7LRN

The Road Rage situation can get out of control very quickly

In this case, we find the street vendor, she did not respond violently and she kept requesting politely. In this case, he would also have done something, then the result could have been different. Road rage can escalate very quickly and things can get out of hand in a blink of an eye. It is very significant, that one must keep calm mind in such situations.

Prevention is better than cure

A person gets angry most of the time, because he or she is getting late to reach somewhere. Hence, it is better one must always leave on time or before time. So that, she would have enough time to reach the destination on time as well as your mind and would stay calm. Travelling with extra time would keep you relaxed.

Yield

One must slow down, so that other pass you, who are in a hurry, thus this would help keep your mind clam and try to enjoy the drive. Drive smoothly and this would enable other drivers to smoothly merge. If you are on a roundabout, then the drivers coming from the right side have a right of way so enable them to pass. If you see a car in front of you, trying to come into your land, allow them to come. All of this, would help in avoiding accidents as well as road rage situations.

Apologize

Even if something happens, one must be the bigger person to apologize, smile and then move on. This could prevent the situation, which could escalate into a full-blown argument. If the other driver is being aggressive, it is significant that one must not lose your control and do not react. It is significant, one should stay calm and try to get out of the situation as soon as possible.



