Samsung Set A New Guinness World Record With The Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has established a new world record. For the #EpicUnboxing of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the technology company has set a Guinness World Record. To recall, Samsung set March 5 as the day for a mass unboxing of the Galaxy S22 super. A total of 1000 consumers in 17 cities were given the opportunity to unbox the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra.



Users who pre-booked the smartphone were the ones that unboxed it. The phone was supplied to these customers ahead of schedule. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S Series flagship to include the powerful S Pen.



Swapnil Dangarikar, an Official Adjudicator for Guinness World Records said that with 1820 successful participants, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited has achieved a new record for the Most individuals unpacking simultaneously Across different places. This fantastic event took place in 19 locations, and the thrilled attendees received their phones and were part of a record. Swapnil applaud Samsung on being Officially Amazing, which has never been done before.

Furthermore, the company sent these users with a special limited edition package. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2, were handed to users. Users were also handed an unique Thank You message on seed paper, which reaffirmed Samsung India's commitment to a better future.

The 12GB + 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs Rs 1,09,999. The most expensive model is the 12GB + 512GB variant, which costs Rs 1,18,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a number of capabilities, including Nightography, rapid 45W charging, and a S Pen.

A 6.8-inch Edge QHD Plus Dynamic AMOLED display is featured on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. There has a super 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor has been used in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will run on One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It now supports 15W wireless, 45W wired, and wireless power sharing.