'Sharkcano' Eruption Captured By NASA
The underwater volcano Kavachi in the Solomon Islands was nicknamed a sharkcano after a 2015 expedition spotted sharks dwelling beneath it. NASA has just released additional satellite photographs of the most recent sharkcano eruption, which occurred earlier this month. NASA's Earth Observatory keeps a steady eye on our world, photographing significant discoveries and events.
One of the most recent photos shows the sharkcano that erupted earlier last month in the Solomon Islands. The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific Ocean. NASA released fresh photos taken with the Earth Observatory's Operational Land Imager 2. The imager, which is housed aboard the Landsat 9 satellite, was created to take high-resolution photographs of our planet.