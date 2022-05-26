'Sharkcano' Eruption Captured By NASA

The underwater volcano Kavachi in the Solomon Islands was nicknamed a sharkcano after a 2015 expedition spotted sharks dwelling beneath it. NASA has just released additional satellite photographs of the most recent sharkcano eruption, which occurred earlier this month. NASA's Earth Observatory keeps a steady eye on our world, photographing significant discoveries and events.



One of the most recent photos shows the sharkcano that erupted earlier last month in the Solomon Islands. The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific Ocean. NASA released fresh photos taken with the Earth Observatory's Operational Land Imager 2. The imager, which is housed aboard the Landsat 9 satellite, was created to take high-resolution photographs of our planet.



A massive plume of coloured water caused by the sharkcano's eruption can be seen in the photographs. According to NASA's Earth Observatory, the volcano erupts virtually continually. As a result, residents of the adjacent islands report seeing visible steam and ash near the volcano. Kavachi's eruptions have even generated ephemeral islands on occasion.

Researchers discovered that the sharks have nearly mutated, allowing them to adapt to the severe environment surrounding Kavachi.

Scientists explained that the summit of the sharkcano is 20 metres (65 feet) below sea level. The volcano's base connects to the area's seafloor, which is 1.2 kilometres (.75 miles) below. Since their discovery in 2015, scientists have been investigating the sharks within the volcano.