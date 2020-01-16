Sonam Kapoor had scary experience with Uber cab driver in London: I was shaking by the end: she wrote over Twitter

Sonam Kapoor today shared her scary experience with a London Uber cab driver. She wrote, "I was shaking by the end of it."

Sonam Kapoor, is now staying in London to shoot for an ad, took to her Twitter account today to share her scary experience of taking an Uber in the city.

In the early hours of Thursday she tweeted that while travelling with Uber in London she had the scariest experience with her driver, which left her completely shaken.

She tweeted:

"Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken."





Sonam has asked to her followers, in her same tweet, to be more careful while taking a cab in the city and urged them to take a local public transportation or cabs instead. After which, a Twitter user asked Sonam to share the details of what exactly happened with her.

To which she replied, "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

After sharing this tweet regarding her troubled experience with Uber many of her followers poured in support for her. A spokesperson from Uber replied to the tweet and apologized for Sonam's experience.

They wrote, "Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?"

To this tweet Sonam replied, "I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do."

Sonam has received the same reply from Uber after she complained about the failed support system of the app-based cab service provider. So, after this she tweeted a bot emoji, calling the company out.

After Sonam's tweet, her followers bashed Uber for not taking immediate action. A user wrote, "We need immediate action, let me know what action have U taken. Else stop Ur services in India, if you don't know how to take care of customers."