Students From Kerala Got Selected To Represent India In Regeneron International Science And Engineering Fair In Us

Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish, both from Class XII students at St. Peter's Senior Secondary School in Kadayiruppu, have been selected to represent India in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta in USA.



One of the Top 20 Projects in the Research and Innovation (IRIS) National Science Fair, 2022, was a project created by 17-year-old students from the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).



The students created a highly porous polymer membrane with remarkable oil absorption capabilities under the supervision of Dr Prasanth Raghavan and his colleagues at the Materials Science and Nano Engineering Lab (MSNE-Lab) at CUSAT.

he Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) is a US-based science fair that takes place every year. The Society for Science, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation based in Washington, D.C., owns and operates it. Each May, more than 1500 students from around 70 nations and territories participate in the fair for scholarships, tuition grants, internships, scientific field trips and the top prizes. Meanwhile, t