TAEIL Of NCT Breaks The Record For Most Instagram Followers And Sets A New Guinness World Record

TAEIL MOON, a member of the Korean boyband NCT, has set a new Guinness World record for the shortest time to reach one million Instagram followers. Fans had rushed to Instagram to follow TAEIL after his account, mo. on-air was first announced on the app bubble, and he hit seven digits in followers in just one hour and 45 minutes after his first post.



He has seven more accounts that he follows, all of which are NCT band members. TAEIL is presently a member of the NCT U and NCT 127 sub-units, after debuting as a member of the global group NCT in 2016.

Meanwhile, NCT 127's second full-length album, NCT #127 Neo Zone, debuted in March 2020 and stayed in the Top 5 for ten weeks after debuting in the Top 5, while NCT's second full-length album, RESONANCE, debuted in October of the same year and established a new record as a double million-seller. The band has 23 members as of 2021 and has published seven studio albums, two of which have charted in the top ten of the Billboard 200 in the United States. Some of NCT's sub-groups are situated in specific locations: NCT 127 is based in Seoul, while WayV is based in China, and NCT-Hollywood, a fifth sub-group, will be headquartered in the United States later this year.

When Harry Potter star Rupert Grint announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram in November 2020, he set the record at four hours and one minute. Before Grint, the record was held by Sir David Attenborough, a presenter, and naturalist who was 94 years old when he joined Instagram in September 2020. The account was established. Jennifer Aniston, the star of Friends, set the previous record when she joined the social networking app in October 2019 and earned one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes. In this category, footballer David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all set records.

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2021/7/nct-taeil-smashes-instagram-followers-record-667205