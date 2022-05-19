Teen In Tamil Nadu Developed Bots Which Put Him In Danger

A 17-year-old teen in Tamil Nadu had developed a bot using computer programmer which have put him in problems. According to sources, the bots were used to convey bomb threats to numerous top Bengaluru and Bhopal schools. The bots were constructed for a foreigner, for which the Class 12 student was paid $200 in Bitcoins.



The bots were later employed by an anonymous client to manage several email addresses. The teen will be served with a notice from the Madhya Pradesh police, asking for his assistance in the investigation.



Amit Kumar, DCP Crime, Bhopal explained that they had dispatched teams to Tamil Nadu, where they have served the adolescent with a notice to assist us in our investigations. The true unnamed offender could be a foreign national who utilised the Bots hosted by the Tamil Nadu teenager to send the messages to schools in Bhopal and Bengaluru.

He further stated that despite the fact that the emails sent to Bhopal schools were a hoax, they kept whole bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) teams working for hours. Their investigation discovered that the emails originated from the IP address of a Salem resident boy. In two days, our team was able to locate the adolescent.

Meanwhile, using bots built to operate several email ids, similar emails were addressed to eleven important schools in Bhopal in May, while identical letters were sent to Bengaluru schools in April.