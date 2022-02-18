The Heaviest Strawberry In The World Has Set New Guinness World Record

A farmer from Israel went one step farther in his passion for farming. Ariel Chahi of Kadima-Zoran grew a huge strawberry weighing 290 grammes on February 12, 2021. It holds new Guinness World Records as it just certified that the 18-centimetre-long, 4-centimetre-thick, and 34-centimetre-circumference strawberry is the world's heaviest strawberry.



The Guinness World Record shared the news on their official Instagram account, which has over 4.6 million followers, by posting a video of the supersized strawberry and stating it heaviest strawberry 289 g (10.19 oz) grown by Ariel Chahi. The video has been seen over 1.2 million times and has received over 1 lakh likes on social media.

The strawberry's proportions were placed into context when Ariel weighed it after weighing an iPhone XR, as shown in the video. The iPhone weighed 194 grammes, which was about 100 grammes less than the world's heaviest strawberry.

It stated that this strawberry is of the Ilan variety and was farmed by Ariel's family business, Strawberries in the Field, whereas outlining the breed of the gigantic fruit. Dr. Nir Dai, an Israeli Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) researcher, developed this strawberry type at the ARO Volcani Center in Bet-Dagan, near Tel-Aviv. Not only that, but the Ilan cultivar is also recognised for its enormous fruits.

Dr. Dai stated that it was extremely cold during strawberry season, which lasted from late January through early February. The strawberry ripened slowly for more than 45 days after blossoming, resulting in its huge size when fully ripe.