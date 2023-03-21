The Weeknd Added Two New Guinness World Records In His List

Statistics show that Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, is by far the most well-liked musician on the planet and has achieved new Guinness World records. Due to his popularity, the 33-year-old Canadian singer now holds two new Guinness World Records, including the most monthly Spotify listeners (111.4 million as of 20 March 2023) and the first artist to achieve 100 million monthly listeners (100 million).



Currently, The Weeknd has around 30 million more monthly listeners than Miley Cyrus, who is in second place. Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and his closest rival, Ed Sheeran, are all comfortably behind him.

The Weeknd's rising streaming numbers are the result of the success of his "Die For You" remix, which features Ariana Grande and became a TikTok hit. The song became the eighth number-one hit for both The Weeknd and Grande when it reached at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has a number of other Guinness World Records accomplishments also.He received two certifications in 2016: one for the most streamed album on Spotify in 2015 and another for the most consecutive weeks by a solo male artist in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. Since he made his breakthrough with Kiss Land (2013), The Weeknd has released five studio albums. Dawn FM (2022), his most recent release, has received the most positive reviews to date.