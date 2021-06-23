TommyInnit, A Minecraft Gamer Has Broken Two Records And Holds Guinness World Record

Minecraft gamer TommyInnit, aka Thomas Simons (UK), has smashed not one, but two records.

When confirmed on May 17, 2021, Simons' channel had 5,296,209 followers, making it the most popular Minecraft channel on Twitch. His YouTube channel, on the other hand, now has 5.6 million subscribers.

On January 20, 2021, he also achieved the record for the most people watching a Minecraft gameplay live stream on Twitch. Simons' live feed of the Dream SMP Finale, titled The Dream SMP Finale, was seen by 650,237 people. On Simons' behalf, JackSucksAtLife, alias Jack Massey (UK), who recently received his own record, petitioned for the Guinness World Records titles.





Massey has the record for even the most YouTube channels owned by one individual with over 100,000 followers, which he broke on January 22, 2021.

The Dream SMP is a roleplay-focused Minecraft server managed by YouTuber Dream, where The Dream SMP Finale took place.

Simons became the server's ninth member on July 4, 2020, and has played an important role in a number of tales, including the Disk Saga.

Tommy attempted to reclaim his Mellohi and Cat discs after Dream stole them in the Disk Saga.

Many well-known players have visited the Dream SMP server, including Pokimane, Lil Nas X, and KSI.

On September 25, 2020, Fortnite gamer Ninja joined for the day and was given a tour by Simons.

Simons, who is only 17, began streaming on Twitch in 2018, specializing in Minecraft live streams.

Prior to joining Twitch, Simons had a lot of success on YouTube, where he primarily uploaded videos of himself playing Minecraft.

In addition to Twitch, Simons continues to upload to YouTube, where he now has over 9.5 million subscribers. Tom Simons and TommyOutit, his other YouTube channels, have 2.17 million and 3.4 million subscribers.