Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 14 May - 20 May )

Several trending videos had emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout. One of the trending video showed a lady nearly burned down her entire kitchen while live-streaming a cooking session, and the entire internet witnessed it.

Kelly Caron, who goes by the Twitch name Kjanecaron, was cooking a steak when her oil-filled pan caught fire. In an attempt to save the meal, Caron used a tong clamp to remove the beat from the oil-filled pan. She tried her hardest to keep the dense smoke out of her eyes. Caron tried to swiftly transfer the pan to the sink, but the flames just grew larger. She was stunned and desperate, so she sought help from her following while frantically exploring the kitchen for a way to put out the fire.

A Twitch streamer almost burnt down her kitchen in a cooking stream pic.twitter.com/a5OFh53ZYg — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 11, 2022

Another trending video showed a bunch of toddlers singing Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari's Dil Beparvah has gone viral. Sneha Desai, a travel blogger and Instagram content developer, made a viral video on her trip to Leh, Ladakh.

Ms Desai stated in the caption that she spotted a group of delighted children working against a looming hill in the Nubra valley. While strumming ukuleles, the ten children performed a wonderful rendition of the popular song. Since it was shared, the trending video has earned over 2,600 likes.

In a viral video, a vlogger from Nodia is shown getting into trouble after visiting the Kedarnath shrine with his beloved dog. The temple's preist additionally put a vermillion tilak to the vlogger. Vikash Tyagi, a 33-year-old YouTuber, brought his husky to the Kedarnath shrine during the current Char Dham Yatra.

On social media, the trending video of the husky asking Nandi for blessings has also gone viral. In the video, the dog can be seen petting the idol with its paw.

At the end of the week, another trending video came up that terrified the audiences. The video depicts a four-meter-long anaconda crossing a road, terrifying anyone who is even remotely terrified of snakes. The video starts with a big anaconda climbing over a divider while pedestrians try to film it. The extraordinarily long snake manages to block all approaching traffic in Brazil as time appears to stand still.