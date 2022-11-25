Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 19 November - 25 November )

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. Similarly the week started with one of the trending videos on social media showing a father hauling nine children behind him on a bicycle. The brief video was shared by Twitter user Jaiky Yadav. The trending video has received more than 216,000 views and 7,200 likes since it was uploaded on Twitter on Tuesday. Online users flooded the comment section with a variety of replies. While some contended that people like the bicycle rider were to responsible for the population growth, others questioned whether the nine children seated on the same bicycle belonged to the rider.

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

A video of a woman rollerblading alongside her horse and pet dog is currently popular online. Buitengebieden posted the video, which is going viral on social media. The 27-second clip shows a woman skating deftly behind her dog and horse on a deserted road. The beautiful sunrise and the brief footage will instantly improve your mood. The video has received more than 2.7 million views on Twitter.

A popular video from Argentina has sparked discussion on social media for a very unsettling reason. It shows a hospital security guard having a conversation with someone who cannot be seen. Because it is so unsettling, the "ghost patient" CCTV video from an Argentine hospital has gone viral on social media. The video shared on Reddit has been viewed by millions of people.

After seeing a video of a Pakistani woman dancing at a wedding to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja," hundreds of people started copying her dance moves. As I was responding, a new viral video of an Indian man named Arsalaan Khan imitating well-known dance moves appeared online. And users of the Internet started to like it right away. The popular video has received more than 3.4 million views since it was posted on Instagram three days ago.

In a viral video, the cyclist is seen riding the bike alongside two dogs, two chickens, and even six other people. In the Twitter video, a father is seen bicycling alongside his wife and as many as five kids. Two hens were at the back, and another dog was perched on the gas tank and a third dog was perched on the silencer. The popular video has received 260k views and an additional 10,000 likes.