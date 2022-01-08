Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 2 January - 8 January )

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens in different manners. One of the trending video was witnessing three ambulances were delayed in a traffic gridlock in Anna Salai, according to a viral video. Ambulances carrying seriously ill patients were en route to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. The cars, on the other hand, were unable to find a way out of the bottleneck. Jinnah, a private bank manager, got aware of the distressing scenario at this point and decided to intervene. To make place for the ambulances, Jinnah parked his two-wheeler and walked nearly four kilometres through the rain. His determination saved the day when the ambulances arrived on time at the hospital. Because Jinnah's actions were so inspiring, the ambulance drivers even took a selfie with him.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Bank Manager In Chennai Creating Space For Ambulances In The Midst Of Severe Rain

Another video that was shared and got circulated within a short span of time was witnessing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who was spreading awareness by putting masks on people. Stalin was seen handing out masks in the streets of Chennai, as the southern state, like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases. He posted a video to Twitter after pausing his vehicle and observing himself distributing masks to those who did not adhere to COVID-19's beliefs and norms. He claimed to have spotted some people without masks on the streets. On his way back to the camp office from the headquarters, he noticed that several people were not wearing masks publicly, he noted in his tweet.

MK Stalin Stopped His Car To Provide Masks To The People, Not Following COVID Rules

Another trending video shows a peacock following two men into the house with the carcass of its 'long-time' husband. The refusal of the national bird to say goodbye to its beloved has gone viral on the internet and has been shared thousands of times in a short period of time. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the viral footage on social media. The peacock in the viral video's caption stated that he does not want to abandon his long-term partner after his death. The peacock pursues the path of two guys holding the cadaver of its companion in a rural location, as shown in the video. The peacock keeps staring at its lost mate as it goes through the mud road. The viral video has received over 17 lakh views so far.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Peacock Refusing To Say Goodbye To His Partner