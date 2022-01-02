Watch The Trending Video Of A Bank Manager In Chennai Creating Space For Ambulances In The Midst Of Severe Rain



A trending video witnessed three ambulances were stuck in one such jam in Anna Salai. Ambulances carrying patients in serious condition were on their way to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. However, the cars were unable to locate a way out of the gridlock. This is when Jinnah, a private bank manager, became aware of the upsetting situation and decided to take action. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Jinnah parked his two-wheeler and went nearly four kilometres through the rain to make room for the ambulances. As the ambulances arrived at the hospital in time, his determination prevented catastrophe. The ambulance drivers even snapped a selfie with Jinnah since his acts were so encouraging.

The trending video of Jinnah cleaning the roads was taken by an ambulance driver and has since gone viral on social media. Comments and emotions flooded in, praising Jinnah for his noble effort.

Meanwhile, severe rain hammered Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, inundating several parts of the city and bringing activity to a halt on Friday. Waterlogging hampered vehicular mobility, and videos shared on social media showed people stranded in miles-long traffic jams.