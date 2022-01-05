MK Stalin Stopped His Car To Provide Masks To The People, Not Following COVID Rules

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu , was spotted providing masks within the streets of Chennai, because the southern state, just like the remainder of the country, has observed a rise in coronavirus cases.



On Twitter, he posted a video after halting his vehicle witnessing himself that he was offering masks to individuals who were not following the values and norms of COVID-19. He claimed to possess seen some persons within the streets sans masks. He explained in his tweet that he saw that some persons weren't wearing masks publicly on his journey back to the camp office from the headquarters.

Stalin made an appeal to everyone to place on mask. In the video, he also assists a person in donning a mask, and a few violators acknowledge him with a smile. The video is here, have a glance at it:









Mr. Stalin's offer comes at a time when other political figures have been chastised for organising large-scale poll rallies ahead of elections in five states. His honest encounters with locals have frequently been captured on film. However, a video of him pedalling along Chennai's East Coast route and pausing for tea at a roadside shop got a lot of attention last year, catching locals off guard.

Authorities have been telling people to use masks in public places since the pandemic hit the country, and if they don't, they will be fined and had to pay the penalty.

With the extremely contagious Omicron variety spreading so quickly in so many places of the country, his action today underscored the need of adhering to Covid standards.

Meanwhile, the new variant of concern is witnessing the steep rise in Delhi and Mumbai, among other places.