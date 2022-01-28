Top Trending Videos Of The Week (22 January - 28 January)

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout. One of the trending video was projecting how the live reporting is difficult, and TV reporters face new challenges with each storey every day, yet they must remain calm because they are always on camera. A viral video shows a journalist's awkward moment, which was captured on camera and is currently circulating on social networking platforms. A vehicle struck a West Virginia television news reporter during a live broadcast on Wednesday. An SUV slams into a female journalist, Tori Yorgey, from behind, knocking her to the ground while she was reporting, according to a viral video. She got back up and continued working on her report despite getting hit by a car. With her conversation with host Tim Irr, the journalist wrapped up her reporting and surprised the audience.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Journalist Hit By Car During Live Broadcasting

Another video showcased that the internet celebrities Pablo and his daughter Veronica, who have been dazzling social media fans with their delightful dancing videos, have returned with a fresh performance. This time, they've chosen an Indian song as the subject of their viral video. In a viral video, the couple can be seen swaying enthusiastically to Pushpa's song Srivalli. They don't have to tell you how popular and anticipated the Telugu film is.

In the video, a small girl and her father dance to the Hindi version of the song with amazing faces and actions. Despite the fact that they replicated the song's hook step, they gave it a twist. Veronica is on top of the counter, while Pablo is dancing on the floor. As they danced together in the mirror, they looked gorgeous in matching T-shirts with well-coordinated moves.

Watch The Trending Video Of Little Girl Dancing With Her Dad To Pushpa's Song

During the end of the week the trending video that emerged for a very specific reason. In the viral video, a nurse tries to cheer up a paraplegic patient by having him do physiotherapy exercises while dancing. As indicated by the large smile on his face, she made her patient's physiotherapy session a little more fun for him. The footage was published on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The nurse in the viral video came up with an ingenious way to encourage the paralysed patient to do some rehab exercises. While the nurse teaches some dance movements to the patient, he is observed resting in his bed. In the background, music is playing, and the patient is imitating the nurse's actions. In the latter half of the video, she also supports the patient in connecting both hands and conducting hand mobility exercises.

Watch The Trending Video Of Nurse Dancing To Cheer Up Paralysis Patient During Physiotherapy Session