Watch The Trending Video Of Nurse Dancing To Cheer Up Paralysis Patient During Physiotherapy Session

A trending video has gone viral on social media for a very particular purpose. A nurse tries to brighten up a paraplegic patient by having him do physiotherapy exercises while dancing in the trending video. She made her patient's physiotherapy session a little more enjoyable for him, as evidenced by the huge smile on his face. Dipanshu Kabra of the Indian Police Service (IPS) shared the footage on Twitter.



He couldn't say enough good things about the nurse who was assisting the patient with the physiotherapy session. Over 22,000 people have watched the trending video since it was posted on January 25.

The nurse in the trending video used an inventive method to get the paralysed patient to undertake some rehab exercises. The patient is seen resting on his bed while the nurse demonstrates some dance moves to him. A music is playing in the background, and the patient is attempting to emulate the nurse's movements. She also assists the patient in joining both hands and performing hand mobility exercises in the later half of the movie. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

नर्स ने बड़ी चतुराई से डांस करते हुए लकवाग्रस्त मरीज़ में उमंग और उत्साह भरकर फिजियोथेरेपी एक्सरसाइज करवा दी.



मरीज़ जब ठीक हो जाते हैं, तो सभी डॉक्टर्स को धन्यवाद देते हैं. लेकिन नर्सेस और अन्य मेडिकल स्टाफ अपने प्रेम से जो इलाज करते हैं, उसके लिए 'धन्यवाद' बेहद छोटा शब्द है... pic.twitter.com/dLvXZVgfgh — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 24, 2022

The caption in the trending video explained the appreciation for providing such good treatment with immense care. When patients recover, they express gratitude to all of their doctors. But 'thank you' is a little word in comparison to the tender care that nurses and other medical personnel provide. The touching video has gone viral on the internet.

