Transgender In Bihar Took Initiative To Set Up Menstrual Cup Manufacturing Unit To Give Jobs

An entirely transgender-run menstruation cup manufacturing factory is opening in the Bihar capital city as part of initiatives to improve the socioeconomic standing of the community.



An NGO also suggested building laser hair removal clinics in every district of the state and installing canteens in businesses. All of these measures, according to Reshma Prasad, the founder and secretary of the non-profit organisation Dostanasafar, are intended to help transgender persons find jobs. The state government has provided Dostanasafar land so that it might construct a menstrual cup manufacturing facility close to Gandhi Maidan.



She stated that they self-funded the building's construction using crowdfunding. They are now looking for ways to raise money to buy manufacturing equipment. They also spoke with the state government. She claimed that only transgender people will manage these centres. However, anyone can purchase the goods or services provided.



According to Prasad, who once served as a member of the state Transgender Welfare Board, this would most likely be the first menstrual cup manufacturing factory in the state. As per Prasad, who is also a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), a statutory body of the central government in Delhi, one laser treatment facility is already in operation at a transgender community dormitory on the outskirts of Patna.

Meanwhile, menstrual cups are made of silicone or rubber and are tiny, flexible funnel-shaped items that women insert into their private areas while they are menstruating. Since cups can contain more blood than other devices, they are more economical.



Furthermore, Abhina Aher, a transgender activist said that any endeavour to raise the socioeconomic position of community members is commendable. The government needs to support these programmes.