TV Journalist Fined For Feeding Deer In Bandipur

While travelling through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, a television journalist from a national channel was fined for feeding a deer.



The incident occurred recently, but the photo portraying the person feeding a spotted deer while crossing the road circulated on social media and was discovered on Tuesday.

The man who was accused of feeding the wild animal was identified as a TV journalist with national channels, as the Forest Department employees had traced down the taxi in which the guy was travelling.

On Wednesday, the department imposed a fine on the journalist and released him by providing him with a severe warning.

However, the t ourists and visitors feeding wild animals while passing through national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are considered as a concern and danger for the animals in Bandipur. The reason for being dangerous is due to the fact that the tiger reserve is split in half by two national highways, one of which connects to Wayanad in Kerala and the other to Mudumalai and Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

The popularity of Bandipur, Mudumalai, Ooty, and Wayanad, which are all linked to Mysuru, implies that the reason is not only the heavy traffic but also the cases of humans feeding herbivores. In the previous receiving centre, where the safari used to start, it was bold and was not uncommon to see groups of monkeys grabbing tourists and snatching a mouthful. However, the safari point has been relocated to Melkamanahalli, and the cliques that were accustomed to tourist food may now be seen along the highway.

Despite the fact that the w ildlife campaigners have warned countless times that indeed feeding wild animals is dangerous for the animals because it causes them to lose their fear of humans. As a result, such creatures are more likely to be trapped and poached. According to conservation campaigners, the animals may go into human territory and be pursued by carnivores, thus escalating human-animal conflict.