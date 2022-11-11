Two Nagaland Inventors Turn Waste Into An Electric Bike

A battery-operated electric bike was rustled up by two Nagaland entrepreneurs from the Noklak area near the Myanmar border using largely garbage. Everything utilized was scrap, with the exception of a 250W battery, an accelerator, and a few minor pieces. The 120 kg bike, which is 4.6 feet long and 3.6 feet tall, can travel at a speed of under 25 kph.



It was created by "Innovative Noklak," a company started by Superintendent of Police Pritpal Kaur, and it was unveiled on Wednesday with the slogan "Not Guns But Machines" and the brand name "Wheels of Nagas." The SP as well as District Magistrate Hiazu Meru were present. Furthermore, it was Kaur's idea, which her driver P Khuming and a mechanic named Tumong gave form to. The SP describes both as superb mechanics. The two inventors claimed that their wish had been fulfilled. Tumong first gained notoriety for producing inexpensive machines such as an oil expeller and a cooking-and-cumulus-drying machine.

Khuming expressed his happiness in taking on the project. He remarked that he joined Tumong when the SP madam let me go. Working on the project, where we primarily employed scrap and was fantastic.

Dentist and IPS officer Kaur claimed that the bike was created out of necessity. She stated that SR Saravanan, the state's Special Secretary (Home), had inspired her and the other two inventors. She claimed that after observing the struggles of individuals, she had requested that he create an electric bike. To purchase a two-wheeler, villagers must travel for more than 15–16 hours to the state's commercial centre, Dimapur, or to the state capital, Kohima.